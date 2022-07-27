How to Watch William McGirt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
William McGirt hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 50th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his most recent tournament.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
McGirt's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, McGirt has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McGirt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
50
-10
$9,195
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
