How to Watch William McGirt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; William McGirt putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

William McGirt hits the links in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 after a 50th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch William McGirt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Date: July 28-31, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Course: Detroit Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

McGirt's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, McGirt has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, McGirt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Detroit Golf Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

50

-10

$9,195

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+2

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

8

-11

$243,605

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+1

$0

How To Watch

July
27
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
