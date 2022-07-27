How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark enters the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic July 28-31 coming off a 38th-place finish in the 3M Open in his most recent tournament.
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Clark has finished below par five times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Clark did not make the cut when he last played the course at Detroit Golf Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
The Open Championship
76
+1
$31,513
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
