How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel
Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Date: July 28-31, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Johnson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
27
2022
Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)