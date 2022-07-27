May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Zach Johnson acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the eighth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: July 28-31, 2022

July 28-31, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Johnson's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Johnson has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 60 -5 $15,904 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0

Regional restrictions apply.