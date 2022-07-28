How to Watch the Hero Open, First Round: Stream Golf Live Online, TV Channel

The 2022 Hero Open teed off this morning for the first round of play with reigning champion Grant Forrest in the mix again this year.

St. Andrews, which saw one of golf's biggest stages earlier this month, the 150th Open Championship, will once again see a rise of big-name golfers in the town. This time, the golfers will be competing on the Torrance Course at Fairmont.

The purse for this weekend will be 1.75 million euros.

How to Watch the Hero Open, First Round Today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream the Hero Open, First Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Hometown Scottish native Grant Forrest finished the 2021 Hero Open on top after shooting a four-round total of 24-under-par to claim the championship by one stroke over James Morrison.

Both golfers will be back in action this weekend.

Ryan Fox enters the stage as the golfer with the best odds to walk away with this year's championship at +900. Richie Ramsay follows him at +1500 before five other golfers round out the next set at +1800 odds to win.

Those golfers include LIV golfer Adrian Otaegui, Antoine Rozner, Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Bekker and Romain Langasque.

Lee Slattery, Pedro Orio and David Lundgren teed off first to start the first round on hole one while Ignacio Elvira Mijares, Paul Waring, and Rozner simultaneously teed off on hole 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.