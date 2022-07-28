Skip to main content

How to Watch the Hero Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Hero Open teed off this morning for the first round of play with reigning champion Grant Forrest in the mix again this year.

St. Andrews, which saw one of golf's biggest stages earlier this month, the 150th Open Championship, will once again see a rise of big-name golfers in the town. This time, the golfers will be competing on the Torrance Course at Fairmont.

The purse for this weekend will be 1.75 million euros.

How to Watch the Hero Open, First Round Today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream the Hero Open, First Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Hometown Scottish native Grant Forrest finished the 2021 Hero Open on top after shooting a four-round total of 24-under-par to claim the championship by one stroke over James Morrison.

Both golfers will be back in action this weekend.

Ryan Fox enters the stage as the golfer with the best odds to walk away with this year's championship at +900. Richie Ramsay follows him at +1500 before five other golfers round out the next set at +1800 odds to win.

Those golfers include LIV golfer Adrian Otaegui, Antoine Rozner, Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Bekker and Romain Langasque. 

Lee Slattery, Pedro Orio and David Lundgren teed off first to start the first round on hole one while Ignacio Elvira Mijares, Paul Waring, and Rozner simultaneously teed off on hole 10.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

The Hero Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012347403h
Golf

How to Watch the Hero Open, First Round: Stream Golf Live Online, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle12 seconds ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
61-sBNhs5AL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Great White Comeback: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17863086
Soccer

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Mazatlán FC: Stream Liga MX Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina9 hours ago
1658544814417
entertainment

How to Watch Mission Shark Dome: Stream Shark Week Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs9 hours ago
p15720932_b_h8_ac
entertainment

How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Season 4 Premiere

By Iolanda Neto9 hours ago
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 28-31

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago