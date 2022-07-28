Skip to main content

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round: Live Stream PGA Tour, TV Channel, Start Time

After a three-golfer playoff to decide a winner in 2021, the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is sure to be a thrill as the golfers tee off in round one today.

The PGA Tour makes its way to Detroit, Michigan, to take place at the Detroit Golf Club in the heart of the city. Some of the top golfers in the world will be competing for a total purse of $8,400,000.

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round Today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream the Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Cam Davis walked away with the 2021 championship in this event after finishing his four rounds with 18-under-par. 

However, Davis tied at 18-under-par with Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann, forcing the three golfers to go into a playoff to decide the winner. 

It is very rare to see a three-golfer playoff at the end of a PGA event. Davis tied with Merritt after the first hole while Niemann was eliminated. After five playoff holes, Davis beat out Merritt for the championship.

Patrick Cantlay enters the 2022 tournament with the best odds to win Tony Finau follows him at Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, and Max Homa round out the top five.

Tune in to the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 3 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
28
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
