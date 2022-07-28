Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open stream: Watch online, TV channel

The 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open teed off today for the first round of play with Lydia Ko as the favorite to win.

The 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open teed off today for a weekend full of golf. The tournament will take place at Dundonald Links in Troon, Irvine, the United Kingdom, with a total winnable purse of two million dollars.

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, First Round Today:

Game Date: July 28, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

American national Ryann O'Toole walked away with the 2021 Scottish Open championship finishing her four rounds at 17-under-par. She concluded with a three-stroke lead over Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul to win.

Despite falling in second last year, Ko leads the pack this year in the best odds to win the tournament in 2022. Three other golfers follow her with similar odds including the golfer who tied with her for second last year, Thitikul.

Gemma Dryburgh, Azahara Munoz, and Julia Engstrom teed off first this morning at 6:30 a.m. ET to lead off the round. They are followed by Marianne Skarpnord, Amy Boulden, and Carolina Hedwall at 6:41 a.m. ET.

Fan-favorite, Ko, will tee off at 2:34 p.m. ET today.

