How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round: Live Stream PGA Tour

Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith hold the lead as the Rocket Mortgage Classic enters the second round of play today.

With a home in Detroit, Michigan, the Detroit Golf Club is playing home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic which, after round one, has proven it is going to be a thriller.

Tony Finau is tied with Canadien native Taylor Pendrith at eight-under-par through the first round.

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Four golfers are two strokes behind them at six-under-par through the first 18 holes. They include Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges, and Englishman, Matt Wallace within striking distance.

A total of 14 golfers fall one stroke behind six-under-par after shooting five-under-par and still are all in reach of being in the lead after this second round.

Brian Stuard, Seung-Yul Noh, and Henrik Norlander teed off to start the day at 6:45 a.m. ET followed by Satoshi Kodaira, Davis Riley, and Adam Svensson at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Finau, Cam Davis, and Nate Lashley started their round at 12:43 p.m. ET.

