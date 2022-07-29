How to Watch Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Second Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Choi Hye-jin holds the lead at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open as the tournament tees off for the second round today.

The first round has concluded at Dundonald Links in Irvine, United Kingdom. Choi Hye-jin, the Korean native, holds the lead shooting eight-under-par in the first round with seven birdies and one eagle on the day.

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Second Round Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Second Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

She is followed by Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu. The three ladies shot seven-under-par in the first 18 holes. That puts them just one stroke behind the leader and could very easily overthrow her in this upcoming round.

Even Georgia Hall and Narin An, the two ladies tied for No. 5 on the leaderboard, have a shot after finishing at six-under-par in the first round.

With this being the second round, any golfer in the 50 or below range will be in jeopardy of being part of the cut after the second round.

The first golfer will tee off at 7:15 a.m. ET which includes No. 2 on the leaderboard Vu. Ko and Boutier will tee off at 8:43 and 8:54 a.m. ET while Hye-jin tees off at 1:59 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

