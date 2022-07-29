How to Watch U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals: Stream Golf Life, TV Channel

The 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur is down to the final four with the semifinals today.

The final four golfers in the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament are set for the semifinals today. The girls' tournament took place last week with Yana Wilson (Nevada) winning three and two over Gianna Clemente (Florida) in the finals. This weekend will see the boys champion crowned between the final four golfers still playing today.

How to Watch U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The quarterfinals are still in play as of this writing, with only one Top 10 ranked player left in the tournament and the rest of the field featuring amateurs ranking between 16th and 45th overall.

At the top of the bracket, 16th seeded Wenyi Ding (China) is taking on ninth-seeded Luke Potter (California) as the two started off the day first and are tied through four holes.

The winner of that match will take on the winner of 45th ranked Eric Lee (California ) and 37th ranked Jeffrey Guan (Australia).

On the bottom half of the bracket, 31st ranked Caleb Surratt (North Carolina) takes on 23rd ranked Preston Stout (Texas) and 30th ranked Nicholas Dunlap (Alabama) is going head-to-head with 43rd ranked Luke Clanton (Florida).

The field features six American amateurs and two from outside the United States, one from China and one from Australia.

Regional restrictions may apply.