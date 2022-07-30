How to Watch Hero Open, Final Round

Sean Crocker holds the lead as the Hero Open tees off for the final round today.

Sean Crocker continues to hold the lead in the Hero Open after shooting a three-under-par in the third round bringing his 54-hole total to 18-under-par. The tournament continues today heading into the final round.

How to Watch the Hero Open, Final Round Today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Crocker is not in the clear. Swedish national Jens Dantorp follows him just two strokes behind at 16-under-par heading into the final round. David Law and Adrián Otaegui are still within striking distance too at 15-under-par.

St. Andrews will continue to be the hot spot for major golf moves in the final round.

Chase Hanna, Garrick Porteous, and Raphaël Jacquelin tee off first in the final round at 6:25 a.m. ET followed by Grant Forrest, Romain Langasque, and Henric Sturehed at 6:35 a.m. ET.

The leaders' group of Crocker, Dantorp, and Otaegui will tee off at 8:25 a.m. ET and most likely will be the group that decides who the next Hero Open champion is.

