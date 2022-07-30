Skip to main content

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Taylor Pendrith holds the lead for another round as the Rocket Mortgage Classic heads into the third round today.

Taylor Pendrith has moved into the solo lead after the second round as the PGA's Rocket Mortgage Classic gets set to tee off for the third round today. Pendrith shot seven-under-par in the round to bring his two-round total to 15-under-par. 

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Tony Finau, the golfer that was tied with Pendrith at the end of the first round, shot six-under-par in the round for a total of 14-under-par holding the No. 2 spot on the leaderboard to himself.

Lee Hodges follows those two. He also shot six-under-par in the round, but he also shot two strokes behind Finau in the first round leaving him two strokes behind him now. He shot 12-under-par through 36 holes.

Two other golfers are tied at No. 4 including Cameron Young. Six golfers are tied at No. 7 including tournament favorite Patrick Cantlay who shot a round-best seven-under-par with Scott Stallings in round two.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle17 seconds ago
Craig Counsell and Kolten Wong celebrate as members of the Milwaukee Brewers
SI Guide

Watch the steady Brewers at Fenway As the Red Sox Decide Whether to Make a Playoff Push

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
imago1013493853h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix: Qualifying

By Phil Watson8 hours ago
USATSI_18771531
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Qualifying

By Alex Barth8 hours ago
imago1012714247h
Golf

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Third Round

By Matthew Beighle9 hours ago
imago1013494593h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix: Practice 3

By Phil Watson9 hours ago
Jul 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis (7) dribbles ahead of Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Alex Roldan (16) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jul 23, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (not pictured) receives a yellow card during the second half against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Stream Soccer Live

By Matthew Beighle11 hours ago