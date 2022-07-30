How to Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round

Taylor Pendrith holds the lead for another round as the Rocket Mortgage Classic heads into the third round today.

Taylor Pendrith has moved into the solo lead after the second round as the PGA's Rocket Mortgage Classic gets set to tee off for the third round today. Pendrith shot seven-under-par in the round to bring his two-round total to 15-under-par.

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Tony Finau, the golfer that was tied with Pendrith at the end of the first round, shot six-under-par in the round for a total of 14-under-par holding the No. 2 spot on the leaderboard to himself.

Lee Hodges follows those two. He also shot six-under-par in the round, but he also shot two strokes behind Finau in the first round leaving him two strokes behind him now. He shot 12-under-par through 36 holes.

Two other golfers are tied at No. 4 including Cameron Young. Six golfers are tied at No. 7 including tournament favorite Patrick Cantlay who shot a round-best seven-under-par with Scott Stallings in round two.

