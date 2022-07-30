How to Watch Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Final Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celine Boutier and Lydia Ko hold the co-lead at 15-under-par as the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open heads into the final round today.

After holding the lead to herself, Lydia Ko now shares the lead with co-leader Christine Boutier. The two of them are tied at 15-under-par through the first three rounds as the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open teed off for the final round today.

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Final Round Today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Final Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Ko and Boutier might hold the lead, but there are at least six other golfers within three strokes of them trying to make a push in this final round to secure a championship.

Leonie Harm and Maude-Aimee Leblanc are tied behind the leaders at 14-under-par, just one stroke back. 

Eun-Hee Ji and Lilia Vu fall right behind them at 13-under-par, and Cheyenne Knight and Wichanee Meechai sit at 12-under-par heading into the round.

Maria Hernandez, Ayoichaya Yubol, and Chloe Williams will lead off the day at 2:30 a.m. ET. They sit at two-over-par going into round four.

The leader's group of Boutier, Ko, and Leblanc will tee off at 7:18 a.m. ET and will most likely crown a winner out of that group.

