How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lydia Ko has taken the lead in the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open as the tournament heads into the third round today.

At the conclusion of the second round of the LPGA's Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Lydia Ko has vaulted herself into the lead to 14-under-par after shooting seven-under-par to conclude the round.

How to Watch the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Third Round Today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Third Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The cut was split at par and one-under-par. The top 68 golfers ended up making it into rounds three and four while anyone who shot par or over was cut from the ensuing rounds.

Round one leader Hye-jin Choi has fallen all the way down to tie for No. 6 after shooting just one-under-par in the round. 

Lilia Vu holds down the No. 2 spot on the leaderboard after shooting five-under-par in round two bringing her two-round total to 12-under-par.

There are three other golfers, including Eun-Hee Ji, Wichanee Meechai and Celine Boutier, who are within a four-stroke difference of Ko, the leader.

The first golfers will tee off at 9:50 a.m. ET today. The leader's group of Ko, Vu, and Ji will tee off last at 12:02 p.m. ET.

