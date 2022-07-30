Skip to main content

How to Watch U.S. Junior Amateur, Championship Match: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The finals of the U.S. Open Golf Championship for junior amateurs takes the course for the final match today.

The final match of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the U.S. Junior Amateur, comes down to 16th seeded Wenyi Ding (China) and 31st ranked Caleb Surratt (North Carolina) for all the marbles. There are no Top 10 ranked golfers left in the field showing the parody of golf and the beauty of matchplay tournaments like these.

How to Watch U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Junior Amateur, Championship Match today:

Game Date: July 30, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Junior Amateur, Championship Match online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The semifinals saw two different styles in match play with one going to extra holes and the other wrapping up in just 15 holes:

For Ding, he got off to a strong start with a birdie on the second hole and a two-stroke lead after the 12th with three birdies to counter his two bogeys against 45th-ranked Eric Lee (California).

Then on the back nine despite his struggles with two more bogeys, he was able to survive with a par on the 20th hole as Lee finished his day with a bogey to go home in the semifinals.

His opponent, Surratt finished his day with four birdies and two bogeys, not his best round of golf, but enough to take out 30th-ranked Nicholas Dunlap (Alabama) who finished his round with five birdies, five bogeys and two double-bogeys.

Now the two take the course together to determine the champion of the U.S. Junior Amateurs today.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Junior Amateur, Championship Match

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
