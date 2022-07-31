Skip to main content

How to Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final Round: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic tees on Sunday with Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau tied for the lead

Three rounds are in the books at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it appears to be a two-man race for the title heading into Sunday's final round.

How to Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final Round Today:

Match Date: July 31, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final Round on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau both sit at 21-under after three rounds and have a four-stroke lead over Cameron Young for the top spot.

Finau trailed Pendrith by a shot after two rounds but shot a seven-under 65 on Saturday. Pendrith shot a six-under 66, but the one-shot difference let Finau pull into a tie.

The two men have been consistent over the first three days, both shooting 64, 65 and 66 in different orders.

They will go off together in the last round as they try and fend off Young and Stephan Jaegar who is five shots behind them in fourth place.

If Finau and Pendrith keep up their play from the first three rounds, nobody is going to be able to catch them and should make an exciting final group as they battle for the title at the Detroit Golf Club.

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
