How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Aaron Baddeley tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Baddeley looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Baddeley's Statistics

Baddeley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Baddeley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Baddeley failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880

Regional restrictions apply.