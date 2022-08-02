How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Baddeley looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Baddeley's Statistics
- Baddeley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Baddeley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Baddeley failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
