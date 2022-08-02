Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Aaron Rai plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rai looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina ranked No. 141 in the world.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Rai's Statistics

Rai has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Rai has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +8 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400

