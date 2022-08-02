How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Rai looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina ranked No. 141 in the world.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rai's Statistics
- Rai has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Rai has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+8
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)