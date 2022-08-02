How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Wise placed 46th in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, shooting a -7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher August 4- 7 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Wise's Statistics
- Wise has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
- In 2021, Wise's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed 46th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2
-9
$1,308,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
