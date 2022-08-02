How to Watch Adam Long at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Adam Long carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship aiming for better results.
How to Watch Adam Long at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Long's Statistics
- Long has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Long has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
