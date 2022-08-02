How to Watch Adam Long at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Adam Long of St. Louis Missouri tees off of the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Adam Long carded a 16th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship aiming for better results.

How to Watch Adam Long at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Long's Statistics

Long has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Long has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 13 -13 $139,042 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0

