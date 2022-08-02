How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Schenk's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Schenk has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Schenk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
- Schenk did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
54
E
$17,550
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)