How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schenk enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Schenk's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Schenk has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schenk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Schenk did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 54 E $17,550 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849

