How to Watch Adam Scott at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Scott shot -15 and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Adam Scott at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Scott's Statistics

  • Scott has made the cut in four straight events.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
  • Scott last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished second in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

37

-10

$36,540

July 14-17

The Open Championship

15

-10

$165,583

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

67

+11

$25,200

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+7

$0

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
