How to Watch Adam Scott at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Scott shot -15 and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Adam Scott at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Scott's Statistics
- Scott has made the cut in four straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- Scott last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished second in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
67
+11
$25,200
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
