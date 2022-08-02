How to Watch Adam Scott at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the par 3 eleventh hole during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Scott shot -15 and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Adam Scott at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Scott's Statistics

Scott has made the cut in four straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Scott has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Scott has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Scott last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished second in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 67 +11 $25,200 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0

