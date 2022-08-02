How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He placed 31st at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2019.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Svensson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Svensson last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2019 and placed 31st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
6
-19
$134,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
