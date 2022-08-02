How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He placed 31st at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2019.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Svensson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Svensson has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Svensson last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2019 and placed 31st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 24 -12 $68,460 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 6 -19 $134,125 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835

