How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smalley looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he placed 29th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Smalley's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Smalley placed 29th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 10 -2 $155,336 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830

Regional restrictions apply.