How to Watch Alex Smalley at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Alex Smalley looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he placed 29th shooting -10 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Smalley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Smalley placed 29th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
