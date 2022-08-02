How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Andrew Landry of Austin Texas his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Landry looks for a better result in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he finished 51st shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Andrew Landry at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Landry's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Landry has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Landry has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

The last time Landry golfed this course (2021), he placed 51st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +8 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0

