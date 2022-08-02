How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Andrew Novak missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after a better result August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Novak's Statistics
- Novak has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Novak has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+7
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
54
E
$17,550
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
