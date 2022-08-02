How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Andrew Novak missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after a better result August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Novak's Statistics

Novak has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Novak has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +7 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 54 E $17,550 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679

