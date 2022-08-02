How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Andrew Putnam carded an 11th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Putnam's Statistics
- Putnam has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Putnam did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)