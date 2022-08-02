How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 23, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Andrew Putnam hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, Andrew Putnam carded an 11th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wyndham Championship trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club

Putnam's Statistics

Putnam has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Putnam has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Putnam did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331

