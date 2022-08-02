How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 4- 7, Anirban Lahiri will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -7 and finished 46th at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Lahiri's Statistics
- Lahiri has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lahiri has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Lahiri last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 46th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
