How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Anirban Lahiri plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 4- 7, Anirban Lahiri will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -7 and finished 46th at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Anirban Lahiri at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Lahiri's Statistics

Lahiri has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lahiri has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Lahiri last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and finished 46th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0

