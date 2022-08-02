How to Watch Austin Cook at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Cook's Statistics
- Cook has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Cook has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Cook did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
E
$8,214
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
