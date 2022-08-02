How to Watch Austin Cook at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Austin Cook of Jonesboro Arkansas tees off of the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Cook's Statistics

Cook has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Cook has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Cook did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 E $8,214 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803

