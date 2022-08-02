How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Austin Smotherman concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 69th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 trying for better results.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Smotherman's Statistics

Smotherman will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 69 -5 $17,136 July 21-24 3M Open 24 -6 $69,375 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 8 -11 $115,625 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0

