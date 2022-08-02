How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Austin Smotherman concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 69th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 trying for better results.
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par nine times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
69
-5
$17,136
July 21-24
3M Open
24
-6
$69,375
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
8
-11
$115,625
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
