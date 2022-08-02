How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Kohles enters play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2013.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Kohles' Statistics
- Kohles has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kohles has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2013, Kohles failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
50
-3
$9,109
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
