Ben Martin hits the links in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 coming off a 24th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Martin's Statistics
- Martin has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Martin has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Martin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Martin competed at this course (2021), he finished 70th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
