How to Watch Bill Haas at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Bill Haas of Greenville South Carolina tees off of the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas tries for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Haas' Statistics

Haas has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Haas did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +3 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 26 -7 $27,565 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0

Regional restrictions apply.