How to Watch Bill Haas at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas tries for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Haas' Statistics
- Haas has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Haas did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
