When he hits the links August 4- 7, Billy Horschel will try to build upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2020, he shot -20 and finished second at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Horschel's Statistics

Horschel has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Horschel last played this course in 2020, placing second in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 1 -13 $2,160,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

