How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 4- 7, Billy Horschel will try to build upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2020, he shot -20 and finished second at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Horschel's Statistics
- Horschel has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Horschel last played this course in 2020, placing second in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1
-13
$2,160,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
