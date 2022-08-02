How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Bo Hoag hits his tee shot on the sith hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag will play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he took 30th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -11 at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hoag's Statistics

Hoag has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Hoag has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Hoag has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hoag has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 21-24 3M Open 45 -2 $22,950 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 +1 $8,214 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803

Regional restrictions apply.