Bo Hoag will play August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. In his most recent tournament he took 30th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting -11 at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Hoag's Statistics
- Hoag has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Hoag has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Hoag has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hoag has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 21-24
3M Open
45
-2
$22,950
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
+1
$8,214
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
