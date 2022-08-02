Bo Van Pelt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Van Pelt hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last tournament he played.
How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Van Pelt has made the cut in four straight events.
- Van Pelt has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Pelt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
67
-6
$17,640
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
68
+2
$7,733
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
