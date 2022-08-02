Bo Van Pelt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Bo Van Pelt watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Van Pelt hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 67th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in the last tournament he played.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Van Pelt's Statistics

Van Pelt has made the cut in four straight events.

Van Pelt has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Van Pelt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 67 -6 $17,640 July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 68 +2 $7,733 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0

