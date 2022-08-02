How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brandon Hagy seeks a better result in the 2022 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Hagy's Statistics
- Hagy has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Hagy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Hagy did not play well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+7
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
