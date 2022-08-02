How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Brandon Wu plays his shot on the ninth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Brandon Wu ended the weekend at -11, good for a 30th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0

