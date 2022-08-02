How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Brandon Wu ended the weekend at -11, good for a 30th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Brandon Wu at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Wu has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
