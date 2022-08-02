How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A general view of the 17th tee as Brendon Todd plays his shot during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Brendon Todd hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at TPC Twin Cities following a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.

How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Todd's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Todd last played this course in 2021, finishing 10th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open 64 +2 $15,975 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 3 -8 $579,600

