How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendon Todd hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at TPC Twin Cities following a 64th-place finish in the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota his last time in competition.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Todd's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Todd last played this course in 2021, finishing 10th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
64
+2
$15,975
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
3
-8
$579,600
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)