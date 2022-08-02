Brett Drewitt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Drewitt enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina seeking better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Drewitt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Drewitt missed the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2017).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +13 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +9 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0

