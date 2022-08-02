Brett Drewitt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brett Drewitt enters play in Greensboro, North Carolina seeking better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Drewitt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Drewitt missed the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2017).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+13
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+9
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
