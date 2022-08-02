How to Watch Brian Gay at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Gay looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he took 51st shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Brian Gay at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Gay's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Gay has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Gay has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- The last time Gay golfed this course (2021), he finished 51st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+7
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+8
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
