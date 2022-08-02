How to Watch Brian Gay at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brian gay of Windermere Florida hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Gay looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he took 51st shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Brian Gay at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gay's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Gay has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Gay has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

The last time Gay golfed this course (2021), he finished 51st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +7 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +8 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.