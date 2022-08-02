How to Watch Brian Harman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after a sixth-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Harman's Statistics
- Harman has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Harman failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
6
-13
$469,500
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
43
+8
$59,332
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV