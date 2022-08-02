How to Watch Brian Harman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Brian Harman tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) after a sixth-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Brian Harman at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Harman's Statistics

Harman has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time he competed at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Harman failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 6 -13 $469,500 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +13 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open 43 +8 $59,332 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800

