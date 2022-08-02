How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 4- 7, Brian Stuard will aim to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -12 and placed 15th at Detroit Golf Club.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In 2021, Stuard's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed 15th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
