How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brian Stuard of Jackson Michigan tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 4- 7, Brian Stuard will aim to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2021, he shot -12 and placed 15th at Detroit Golf Club.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Stuard's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In 2021, Stuard's last time competing at Sedgefield Country Club, he placed 15th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0

