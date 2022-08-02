How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he took 51st shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Garnett's Statistics
- Garnett has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Garnett placed 51st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
31
-4
$42,911
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
16
-7
$58,275
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)