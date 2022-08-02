How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brice Garnett tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he took 51st shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Garnett's Statistics

Garnett has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Garnett placed 51st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 31 -4 $42,911 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 16 -7 $58,275 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0

