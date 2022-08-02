Skip to main content

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brice Garnett tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brice Garnett tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett looks for better results in the 2022 Wyndham Championship after he took 51st shooting -6 in this tournament a year ago at Sedgefield Country Club.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Wyndham Championship

  • Date: August 4- 7, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Garnett's Statistics

  • Garnett has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • In his last appearance at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021, Garnett placed 51st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

-2

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

31

-4

$42,911

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

16

-7

$58,275

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-2

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
3
2022

Wyndham Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot celebrates a game-winning basket.
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Sky: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Canada Hockey IIHF
Hockey

How to Watch Slovakia vs Canada: Stream Hlinka Gretzky Cup Live Online

By Matthew Beighle14 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch TBT Championship: Americana for Autism vs. Blue Collar U

By Kristofer Habbas19 minutes ago
Jul 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) hits a one run single against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals vs. White Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth49 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Wesley Bryan plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Wesley Bryan at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Bo Van Pelt watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Van Pelt at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brandon Hagy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 4- 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago