How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren enters play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 after a 20th-place finish in Detroit, Michigan at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Tarren's Statistics
- Tarren will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Tarren has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
20
-13
$99,120
July 21-24
3M Open
7
-10
$235,625
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-7
$37,185
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)