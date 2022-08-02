How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 29, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cameron Champ hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Champ's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Champ has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Champ did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 20 -13 $99,120 July 21-24 3M Open 16 -7 $103,313 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0

