How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Champ hits the links August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Detroit Golf Club following a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan his last time in competition.
How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Champ's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Champ has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Champ did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
20
-13
$99,120
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)