How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Cameron Percy plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Percy shot -8 and finished 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.

How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Percy's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Percy has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Percy last played this course in 2021, finishing 37th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +3 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 26 -5 $55,875 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 50 -3 $9,109 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.