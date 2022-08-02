How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Percy shot -8 and finished 37th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Percy's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Percy has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Percy last played this course in 2021, finishing 37th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+3
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
50
-3
$9,109
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)