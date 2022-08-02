How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his 46th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Villegas has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Villegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Villegas last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 46th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+5
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
58
+1
$16,800
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
