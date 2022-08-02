How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Camilo Villegas hits his tee shot on the par 3 ninth hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his 46th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club August 4- 7.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Villegas has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Villegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Villegas last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021 and placed 46th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +5 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 58 +1 $16,800 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC E $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0

