How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Chad Ramey missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
Ramey's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ramey has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
-1
$8,214
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
