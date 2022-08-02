How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chad Ramey watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Chad Ramey missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ramey's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Ramey has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 -1 $8,214 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.