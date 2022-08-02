How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Charley Hoffman concluded the weekend at -16, good for a 10th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for better results.
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
Hoffman's Statistics
- Hoffman will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hoffman has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Hoffman has finished below par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Hoffman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Hoffman did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
10
-16
$203,700
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-6
$21,169
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
69
+9
$16,774
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
(Start your free trial today!)