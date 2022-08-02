How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charley Hoffman hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, Charley Hoffman concluded the weekend at -16, good for a 10th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wyndham Championship August 4- 7 looking for better results.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Hoffman's Statistics

Hoffman will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Hoffman has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Hoffman has finished below par seven times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Hoffman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Hoffman did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played Sedgefield Country Club in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 -16 $203,700 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -6 $21,169 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 69 +9 $16,774 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0

