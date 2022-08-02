How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Chase Seiffert missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Wyndham Championship
- Date: August 4- 7, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Seiffert's Statistics
- Seiffert has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Seiffert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Seiffert did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
45
-2
$22,950
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
-1
$7,881
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Wyndham Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)