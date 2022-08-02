How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Wyndham Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chase Seiffert of Panama City Beach Florida hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Chase Seiffert missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan. He'll be after better results August 4- 7 in the 2022 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Wyndham Championship

Date: August 4- 7, 2022

August 4- 7, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seiffert's Statistics

Seiffert has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Seiffert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Seiffert did not make the cut when he last played the course at Sedgefield Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open 45 -2 $22,950 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 -1 $7,881 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0

